Ex-CIA Chief Defends Clapper, Blasts Trump's 'Boundless Hypocricy'

Former head of the Central Intelligence Agency John Brennan unleashed a barrage of criticism upon US President Donald Trump over the latter’s unfavorable remarks about former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

Venting his emotions on Twitter, John Brennan stated that Trump’s "hypocrisy knows no bounds" and that despite what the president said earlier, "Jim Clapper is a man of integrity, honesty, ethics, & morality."

The former CIA chief also claimed that Trump’s actions "diminish the Office of the Presidency" itself.

Mr. Trump: Your hypocrisy knows no bounds. Jim Clapper is a man of integrity, honesty, ethics, & morality. You are not. Jim Clapper served his country for over a half century, including in Vietnam. You did not. By your words & behavior, you diminish the Office of the Presidency. https://t.co/bYlmZInDoM — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) 28 апреля 2018 г.

​Brennan’s criticism came in response to an earlier Trump tweet in which the president labeled Clapper a “lying machine who now works for Fake News CNN.”

“Clapper lied about (fraudulent) Dossier leaks to CNN” @foxandfriends FoxNews He is a lying machine who now works for Fake News CNN. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 28 апреля 2018 г.

​Earlier, on April 27, the US House Intelligence committee revealed its final report, sharing its findings regarding alleged Russian meddling in the vote and accusations of collusion between Moscow and President Donald Trump's campaign team.

According to the document, entitled "Report on Russian Active Measure," the panel concluded that there was no collusion between the sitting president's election campaign and Russia.

The committee has also concluded that "former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, now a CNN national security analyst, provided inconsistent testimony to the Committee about his contacts with the media, including CNN."

James Clapper, who served as the Director of National Intelligence during the Obama administration and resigned from the office in 2016 at the end of Obama’s term, is among the most vocal critics of Donald Trump.