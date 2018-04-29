Register
    Construction workers are seen next to heavy machinery while working on new bollard wall in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, as seen from the Mexican side of the border in San Jeronimo, on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 23, 2018

    Twitter Users Quip at Trump's Threat to Shut Down Gov't if Wall not Funded

    US
    In early April, President Donald Trump tweeted about the start of construction of a wall along the US border with Mexico amid reports that Washington is allocating about 1.6 billion dollars for the implementation of the project, which was promised by Trump during his election campaign in 2016.

    Speaking at a campaign-style rally in Washington, Michigan on Saturday, US President Donald Trump specifically focused on the need to pump more money into his project to build a border wall near Mexico.

    "That wall has started, we have 1.6 billion [USD]. We come up again on September 28th and if we don't get border security, we will have no choice, we will close down the country because we need border security," Trump said.

    READ MORE: Is Trump's 'Big, Beautiful, Impenetrable' Wall Being Jeopardized by Mobile App?

    In this regard, he referred to scores of Central American migrants traveling in what Trump described as a "caravan", which, he claims, necessitates the strengthening of border security.

    "Watch the caravan, watch how sad and terrible it is, including for those people and the crime that they inflict on themselves and that others inflict on them. It's a horrible dangerous journey for them and they come up because they know once they can get here they can walk right into our country," Trump pointed out.

    Some Twitter users were quick to gibe at Trump's words about the closure of the country, calling for his impeachment, while others supported his drive to build the wall.

    Trump's remarks came after he tweeted about the beginning of the construction of the border wall earlier this month.

    Ronald Vitiello, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) acting deputy commissioner, said for his part that the US administration earmarks about 1.6 billion dollars of 2018 congressional appropriations toward creating and replacing nearly 100 miles of wall along the southern US border.

    Multiple layers of steel walls, fences, razor wire and other barricades are viewed from the United States side of the of the US-Mexico border on January 26, 2017 in San Ysidro, California
    © AFP 2018 / DAVID MCNEW
    'Are You Crazy?' Trump Brushes Off Mexican President's Anti-Wall Request
    Constructing the border wall to contain illegal immigration and grapple with drug trafficking has been Trump's signature pledge on the campaign trail and during his presidency.  Shortly after taking office in January 2017, Trump signed an executive order to initiate the border wall project.

    Republicans and Democrats have been trying to reach a deal on a roughly 1.2 trillion-dollar spending bill for the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends September 30. The bill was inked by Trump in March 2018.

