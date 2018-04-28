Register
    President-elect Donald Trump, left, and Kanye West pose for a picture in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016

    Kanye West Records New Hit Backing His Same 'Dragon Energy Brother' Trump

    © AP Photo / Seth Wenig
    In the wake of raging controversy around Kanye West’s pro-Trump tweets, the rapper chose to transfer his supportive sentiment to the music studio and add a professional touch to his display.

    The famed rapper has recorded a track called "Ye vs. The People" and it essentially features an exchange of monotonous, clear-cut vocals between Kanye West and his fellow rapper from Atlanta, T.I., who's been an outspoken critic of police brutality and is no pro-Trumper.

    The latter assumes that by endorsing the president, West represents "dudes who seem crude and cold-hearted," thereby emboldening "white supremacy." West opposed the statement, arguing that he is engaged in a fight "for people."

    A recent picture showing West wearing Trump's renowned "Make America Great Again" cap, is also reflected in one of the lines, in which the rapper reiterated that the gesture is symbolic, as it renders the idea of human equality. T.I., though, counters the statement, saying that what makes one feel equal, causes negative reaction in others:

    "What makes you feel equal makes them feel evil."

    Separately, West has shared a really jaw-dropping idea for his new album cover: he notably posted a picture of a man under the following caption:
    "This is plastic surgeon Jan Adams. The person who performed my mom's final surgery." In the next line he asked his followers on Twitter to contribute and suggest their titles.

    Kanye West has met a storm of criticism recently over his continuous support of Trump, ever since his 2016 US tour. At that time, he lauded the president-elect’s communication skills while noting that he had not voted.

    Most recently, he has referred to the US president as his "brother," adding that they have the same "dragon energy" in common. Later he backtracked a bit saying that he couldn’t endorse everything that Trump does. "I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself," he concluded.

    Trump hurried to thank the loyal rapper, adding that it "was very cool." In another Tweet he said: "I have known Kanye for a little bit, I get along with Kanye. I get along with a lot of people, frankly," Trump said. "Kanye looks, and he sees black unemployment at the lowest it's been in the history of our country, okay? He sees Hispanic unemployment at the lowest it's been in the history of our country. He sees, by the way, female unemployment the lowest it's been in now almost 19 years."

    U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron hold hands as they walk down the West Wing colonnade past the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 24, 2018
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Hollande in Trouble Over Quip About Macron's 'Passive' Role in Trump Bromance

    The president went on to say: "He sees that stuff, and he's smart. He says, 'Trump is doing a much better job than the Democrats did.'"

    READ MORE: Trump to Win Nobel Peace Prize if Solves Korean Issue — Senator Graham

    The bromance between the outspoken musician and the president that reached its climax this week could lead to an invitation to the White House, The Daily Beast reported Friday. Trump has reportedly asked his aides whether he should invite West over an Oval Office photo-op or for dinner, which, according to one source, puzzled them, as they didn’t know if Trump meant it seriously.

