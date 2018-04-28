US Judge Orders 90-Day Stay on Porn Star Stormy Daniels' Lawsuit Against Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Judge S. James Otero has entered a 90-day delay on a lawsuit filed by pornography actress Stephanie Clifford - also known by her artist name Stormy Daniels - against Donald Trump and his personal attorney Michael Cohen and the plaintiff disagrees with the decision, according to the plaintiff's attorney Michael Avenatti.

"While we certainly respect Judge Otero’s 90 day stay order based on Mr. Cohen’s pleading of the 5th [Amendment], we do not agree with it," Avenatti wrote in a Twitter message on Friday.

Avenatti said his client will be filing an immediate appeal to the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit early next week. He called the decision issued by Otero a delay and a denial of justice.

Clifford has filed a lawsuit against Trump seeking to be released from the nondisclosure agreement she concluded with him, claiming that it has no legal power because Trump never signed it.

Trump’s attorney has argued that Clifford should pay nearly $20 million for breaching the agreement.

Trump claimed he was not aware of the payment made by Cohen to Daniels, which reportedly occurred just days before the 2016 US presidential election.