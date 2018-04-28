US Judge Orders 90-Day Stay on Porn Star Stormy Daniels' Lawsuit Against Trump

"While we certainly respect Judge Otero’s 90 day stay order based on Mr. Cohen’s pleading of the 5th [Amendment], we do not agree with it," Avenatti wrote in a Twitter message on Friday.
Clifford has filed a lawsuit against Trump seeking to be released from the nondisclosure agreement she concluded with him, claiming that it has no legal power because Trump never signed it.
Trump’s attorney has argued that Clifford should pay nearly $20 million for breaching the agreement.
Trump claimed he was not aware of the payment made by Cohen to Daniels, which reportedly occurred just days before the 2016 US presidential election.
