'Suspicious Activity' Spotted Near Israeli Consulate in NYC - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Some "suspicious activity" was detected on Friday near the Israeli Consulate in New York City, after which one person was detained by the police, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

"There is suspicious activity [near the consulate]… The suspect is in police custody and is being checked by local authorities," the ministry said, as quoted by The Jerusalem Post newspaper.

The information was confirmed by Israeli Consul General Dani Dayan, who said that everyone working in the building was alright.

A security alert was declared this morning in the Israeli Consulate General in New York. A suspect is now under NYPD custody. The staff is well. The morale is high. 🇮🇱 — Dani Dayan (@AmbDaniDayan) April 27, 2018

​No further details about the incident are currently known.