Ex-CIA Director Calls House Committee Report 'Incomplete, Deeply Flawed'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The House Intelligence Committee report on Russian activities during the 2016 election is partisan, incomplete and deeply flawed, and the work by Special Counsel Robert Mueller is not, Former CIA Director John Brennan said in a statement on Friday.

"A highly partisan, incomplete, and deeply flawed report by a broken House Committee means nothing. The Special Counsel’s work is being carried out by professional investigators — not political staffers. SC’s findings will be comprehensive & authoritative. Stay tuned, Mr. Trump…" Brennan said in a Twitter message.

Brennan's statement came in response to a Twitter message posted earlier on Friday by US President Donald Trump, in which Trump called for an end to Mueller's Russia probe after the House committee said in its final report on its year-long investigation that it found no evidence of collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

Just Out: House Intelligence Committee Report released. “No evidence” that the Trump Campaign “colluded, coordinated or conspired with Russia.” Clinton Campaign paid for Opposition Research obtained from Russia- Wow! A total Witch Hunt! MUST END NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 27 апреля 2018 г.

​Both Russia and the Trump campaign have denied all allegations of collusion, and Moscow has called the accusations it interfered in the 2016 election "absurd." In his numerous Twitter messages and statements, Trump compared the investigation to a "witch hunt."

