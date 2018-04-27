Medical Helicopter Crashes in Northern Wisconsin, Killing Three - Reports

According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, the last known contact with the crashed helicopter had taken place at approximately 10:55 p.m. Thursday. As the sheriff's office has specified, the local dispatch center received a call that the helicopter was missing at 11:22 p.m.
As WSAW-TV reports, emergency services searched the area of the aircraft's last destination and found the debris in Hazelhurst, a small town located about 150 miles (241 kilometers) northwest of Green Bay.
BREAKING: 3 dead after medical helicopter crashes in Oneida County. Pilot and 2 medical staff were only ones on board. Stay with @WAOW as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/gg4kScB7Iq— Neena Pacholke (@neenapacholke) April 27, 2018
No further information, including the number of people, which were onboard of the crashed aircraft, is available at the moment.
