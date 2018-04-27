Medical Helicopter Crashes in Northern Wisconsin, Killing Three - Reports

At least three people were killed as a result of a Spirit air ambulance helicopter crash in the Oneida county of the US state of Wisconsin, the AP news agency reported, citing the sheriff's office.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, the last known contact with the crashed helicopter had taken place at approximately 10:55 p.m. Thursday. As the sheriff's office has specified, the local dispatch center received a call that the helicopter was missing at 11:22 p.m.

As WSAW-TV reports, emergency services searched the area of the aircraft's last destination and found the debris in Hazelhurst, a small town located about 150 miles (241 kilometers) northwest of Green Bay.

BREAKING: 3 dead after medical helicopter crashes in Oneida County. Pilot and 2 medical staff were only ones on board. Stay with @WAOW as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/gg4kScB7Iq — Neena Pacholke (@neenapacholke) April 27, 2018

No further information, including the number of people, which were onboard of the crashed aircraft, is available at the moment.