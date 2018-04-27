Alexander the Great: Ovechkin Records 100th Career Playoff Point (VIDEO)

It looks line no single game goes by without Washington Capital’s legendary Russian forward Alexander Ovechkin setting a new record.

100th The Washington Capitals Russian winger Alexander Ovechkin etched his name into the NHL’s record books on Thursday by ripping a shot past Pittsburg Penguins’ goalie Matt Murray 28 seconds into the third period to become the first on his team to garner 100 playoff points.

The video of Ovechkin’s remarkable shot has appeared onn Eurosport’s Twitter account.

© AP Photo / Jeff Roberson, File Ovechkin Joins Elite NHL Club (VIDEO)

In another first for the Capitals player, the third-period goal also pushed Ovechkin to triple digits in career playoff points.

Despite personal career milestones for Ovechkin, the Washington Capitals still failed to prevent the Penguins from netting a trio of third-period goals in less than five minutes.

The barrage of goals eventually lead the Penguins to a 3-2 victory over the Washingtonians on Thursday.

Considered by many to be one of the greatest goal scorers in the history of the NHL, Alexander Ovechkin was named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players of all time in 2017.

A Moscow Dynamo product, Ovechkin was the first overall pick in the 2004 NHL draft. He officially joined the Washington Capitals in 2005.

Overall, Ovechkin has represented Russia at 11 World Championships and three Olympics in his career, winning the World Championship three times.

