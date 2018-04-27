House Intel Panel Finds No Collusion Between Trump Campaign and Kremlin

The US House Intelligence committee has revealed its final report, sharing its findings regarding alleged Russian meddling in the vote and accusations of collusion between Moscow and President Donald Trump's campaign team.

According to the document, entitled "Report on Russian Active Measure," the panel concluded that there was no collusion between the sitting president's election campaign and Russia. The committee, however, suggested that Moscow had allegedly attempted to sow division in the United States by carrying out cyberattacks and influencing social media users.

"Finding #10: Russian intelligence leveraged social media in an attempt to sow social discord and to undermine the US electoral process," the report said.

The panel recommended that the US Congress consider updating the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) in order to allow investigators to obtain warrants for probes involving international cyber actors.

"Recommendation #6: Congress should consider updating the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to cover malicious international cyber actors," the report said.

To date, parts of the report have not been disclosed out of national security concerns; the Republican Party promised to put pressure on intelligence agencies in order to unveil more details. The commitee has also concluded that former director of national security James Clapper provided inconsistent testimony to Congress about his contacts with media.

"Finding #44: Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, now a CNN national security analyst, provided inconsistent testimony to the Committee about his contacts with the media, including CNN," the report read.

The Democrats, in turn, have vehemently criticized the document's conclusion, insisting that the committee did not interview enough witnesses and gather enough evidence to substantiate its finding.

In 2017 Special Counsel Robert Mueller launched an investigation into Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential elections, claiming that Moscow had colluded with President Donald Trump's campaign team to influence the outcome of the vote. Russia has consistently denied any involvement, dismissing the accusations as "absurd," while Trump has repeatedly denounced the Mueller probe as a "witch hunt."