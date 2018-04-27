Trump Calls Comey 'Either Very Sick or Very Dumb'

US President Donald Trump has insisted, he "won't be involved" in any attempt to interfere with the investigation into Russian election meddling.

At the same time, the US president has renewed his attacks on former FBU Director James Comey, accusing the latter of lying about Trump's trip to Moscow in 2013 and saying that he was "either very sick or very dumb."

Is everybody believing what is going on. James Comey can’t define what a leak is. He illegally leaked CLASSIFIED INFORMATION but doesn’t understand what he did or how serious it is. He lied all over the place to cover it up. He’s either very sick or very dumb. Remember sailor! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 27 апреля 2018 г.

​Last week, US House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, Oversight chair Trey Gowdy, and intelligence chair Devin Nunes, in a letter demanded that the Justice Department hand over the Trump-Comey memos to Congress. Trump said in a tweet last week that the former FBI Director should be prosecuted for leaking classified information and lying to Congress in light of Comey’s new book that is highly critical of the president.

REAd MORE: US Voters Trust Comey More Than Trump — Poll

The White House initially said Trump fired Comey on May 9 upon the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein over Comey's handling of the Hillary Clinton private email server investigation.

But in an interview with NBC News on May 11, Trump said that when he decided to fire Comey, he was thinking of the Russia investigation and said he always planned to fire Comey "regardless" of any recommendation.

Several months after the resignation, Comey testified in a US Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, saying that he shared the memorandum with a friend intending to leak it to the media after Trump tweeted about possible secret recordings of their conversations.