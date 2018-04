WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The majority of Americans do not support the idea of giving US presidents more power, a Pew Research Center poll revealed.

More than three-quarters, or 76 percent, of the public say it would be "too risky" to give presidents more power to deal directly with the nation’s problems, according to the poll that was released on Thursday.

That’s down from 77 percent last year, but up from 72 percent in 2016.

Only 21 percent support the notion that problems could be better dealt with if presidents would not have to worry as much about Congress and courts, up from 17 percent last year.