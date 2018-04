WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump in a letter to the heads of the US House and Senate said he was submitting a report related to countering Russian information warfare as required by the 2018 defense budget act.

"As required by law, I am transmitting the report required by section 1256 of the Fiscal Year 2018 National Defense Authorization Act," the letter said on Thursday.

According to Section 1256 of the US 2018 defense authorization act, the administration is required to submit a plan to enhance "joint, regional, and combined information operations and strategic communication strategies," to counter the Russian Federation.