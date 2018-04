WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump in a letter to the heads of the US House and Senate said he was submitting a report related to countering North Korea as required by the 2018 defense budget act.

"As required by law, I am transmitting the report required by section 1256 of the Fiscal Year 2018 National Defense Authorization Act," the letter said on Thursday.

The letter, however, released by the White House, was not accompanied by the actual report submitted to Congress. Section 1256 of the US 2018 defense authorization act calls for a plan to counter North Korea, according to a copy of the enrolled bill posted on Congress.gov.