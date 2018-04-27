US Senate Ethics Committee Admonishes Menendez for Not Disclosing Doctor's Gifts

"The Committee has found that… you knowingly and repeatedly accepted gifts of significant value from Dr. Melgin without obtaining required Committee approval and that you failed to publicly disclose certain gifts as required by Senate rule and federal law," the letter said on Thursday.
The Ethics Committee, with three Democratic senators and three Republican ones told Menendez to pay for all the remaining improper gifts from Melgin that he had not already been reimbursed.
A bribery case against both Menendez and Melgin was dropped in January 2018 and a federal bribery and corruption trial against Menendez ended in a deadlocked jury last fall. However, the Department of Justice has said it intends to retry the case.
