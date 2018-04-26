Mueller Probe Has Taken on 'Life of Its Own' - Sessions

“I do not think we need to willy-nilly appoint special counsels,” Sessions told the House Appropriations Committee. “As we can see, it [Mueller's probe] really can really take on a life of its own.”
In July, House Judiciary Committee Republicans sent a letter to Sessions requesting the second special counsel, saying Mueller would not be able to address all important issues that occurred during the November 8 campaign that must be examined.
Mueller is probing allegations that Russia interfered in the 2016 US presidential election and claims that Moscow colluded with President Donald Trump's campaign team to affect the outcome of the vote.
Russia has repeatedly denied allegations that it meddled in the US election, calling the accusations "absurd." Trump has also repeatedly dismissed accusations of collusion, calling Mueller's probe a "witch hunt."
