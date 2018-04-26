Mueller Probe Has Taken on 'Life of Its Own' - Sessions

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Justice Department should be cautious about appointing another special prosecutor after Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian election meddling got so difficult to control, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Thursday.

“I do not think we need to willy-nilly appoint special counsels,” Sessions told the House Appropriations Committee. “As we can see, it [Mueller's probe] really can really take on a life of its own.”

© REUTERS / Jason Reed/File Photo US Senate Judiciary Committee Approves Bill to Protect Mueller

Republicans have been urging the Justice Department to appoint a second special prosecutor to investigate the Justice Department's handling of an inquiry into former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, potential political bias and abuses in the Russia probe and other various allegations.

In July, House Judiciary Committee Republicans sent a letter to Sessions requesting the second special counsel, saying Mueller would not be able to address all important issues that occurred during the November 8 campaign that must be examined.

Mueller is probing allegations that Russia interfered in the 2016 US presidential election and claims that Moscow colluded with President Donald Trump's campaign team to affect the outcome of the vote.

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations that it meddled in the US election, calling the accusations "absurd." Trump has also repeatedly dismissed accusations of collusion, calling Mueller's probe a "witch hunt."