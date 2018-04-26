US Voters Trust Comey More Than Trump - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The majority of US voters find former FBI Director James Comey more credible than US President Donald Trump, a Quinnipiac University Poll revealed on Thursday.

"American voters have a 30 — 41 percent negative opinion of former FBI Director James Comey, but they believe him more than President Donald Trump 54 — 35 percent," the survey said.

Earlier on Thursday, in an interview with FOX News, Trump said Comey leaked classified information, which is an illegal act, in order to launch the Russia probe. Last week, Comey told ABC News ahead of the release of his new book that Trump is morally unfit to serve as president.

According to the Quinnipiac poll, an overwhelming majority of Republicans, 76 percent, and 47 percent of white male voters favor President Trump over Comey. Every other party, gender, education, age and racial group supports Comey.

The White House initially said Trump fired Comey on May 9 upon the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. But in an interview on May 11 with NBC News, Trump said he had always planned to fire Comey, "regardless" of any recommendation.

