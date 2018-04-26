US Senate Judiciary Committee Approves Bill to Protect Mueller

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved a bill to protect the Special Counsel Robert Mueller and preserve his Russia investigation.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 14-7 in favor of the Special Counsel Independence and Integrity Act (s. 2644), but it remains unclear whether the legislation will advance to the Senate floor for a vote.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he will not allow the bill to be put to a vote on the Senate floor.

Senator Cory Booker said after Thursday's vote that he hopes McConnell will reconsider his decision now that the committee has approved the legislation.

"I hope that Senator McConnell will listen to the growing crescendo of voices on both sides of the aisle calling for this legislation and bring it to the floor for a vote as quickly as possible," Booker said in a statement.

The bill would stipulate that a special counsel appointed by the Justice Department can only be removed under certain circumstances, such as misconduct, dereliction of duty or incapacity. The legislation would also allow for a review of any removal by a court of three judges.

