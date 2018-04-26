Blast Hits Wisconsin Refinery: Six People Injured

The local fire chief has reported that at least six people have been injured as a result of the fire. No immediate information as to the reasons of the explosion is available at the moment.

Previously, Wisconsin Public Radio informed, quoting Superior Police Chief Nick Alexander, that the local law enforcement services had received a report of a fire at the refinery, owned by Husky Energy in Superior, at around 10:05 a.m. local time on Thursday.

"Typically fires that have the potential to be a larger scale, which something involving a refinery where there's combustible materials and so on, we basically respond to assist the fire department and control access to the area, make sure that we're stopping people from going into potentially an unsafe area," the police chief stated.

According to the media, firefighters and police forces have been deployed to the site.