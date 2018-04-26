Trump: Some Files on Kennedy Assassination to Remain Classified Until 2021

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Some files about the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy will remain classified for at least three more years to protect national security and US relations with foreign countries, President Donald Trump said in a memorandum on Thursday after the release of more than 19,000 documents.

"I agree with the Archivist's recommendation that the continued withholdings are necessary to protect against identifiable harm to national security, law enforcement, or foreign affairs that is of such gravity that it outweighs the public interest in immediate disclosure. I am also ordering agencies to re-review each of those redactions over the next 3 years," Trump said in the memo.

Trump's memo coincided with the release on Thursday of 19,045 documents on the Kennedy assassination.

The US National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) said in a press release that it released the documents to the public in accordance with the JFK Records Act of 1992, which ordered the NARA to establish a collection of all records pertaining to Kennedy's assassination.

Trump's memo said that if any executive departments or agencies want to keep documents classified after 2021, they must provide an explanation of their reasoning to the Archivist, who will then advise the president on the next steps.

Under the JFK Records Act, the NARA was required to disclose the entire collection to the public in exactly 25 years, which was on October 26, 2017, unless the US president decided that releasing the information would harm national security or current foreign relations.