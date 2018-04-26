US Voters Believe Mueller Likely to Find Trump Committed Crimes - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A majority of US voters expect that the investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election will likely uncover some type of wrongdoing by the US president, a Fox News poll revealed.

The poll, which was released on Wednesday, shows that 56 percent of registered US voters believe Mueller’s team will likely find US President Donald Trump "committed criminal or impeachable offenses."

A partisan divide is clearly evident as Democrats (85 percent) are nearly four times more likely than Republicans (22 percent) to think the investigation will find any offenses.

In addition, more than two-thirds of Americans, 67 percent, think it is "at least somewhat important" that the investigation into the relationship between the Trump campaign and Russia continues. However, a further 71 percent think it is also likely that Trump "will fire Mueller before the investigation is complete."

The Fox News poll is based on landline and cellphone interviews with 1,014 randomly chosen registered voters nationwide and was conducted under the joint direction of Anderson Robbins Research and Shaw & Company Research from April 22-24.

The Trump campaign and Russia have both repeatedly denied all allegations of collusion. Russian officials have said the charges of interfering in the 2016 election are baseless accusations designed to distract from serious domestic issues.