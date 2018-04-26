Register
04:02 GMT +326 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A picture released by the US Marines shows Marines from 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment (3/2) and Iraqi Special Forces patrolling a street in the city of Karabilah, near Iraq's northwestern border with Syria (file)

    Me Too, Sir: Reports of Sexual Assaults in US Military Spiked in 2017

    © AFP 2018 / SSGT JASON D. BECKSTAND / USMC
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Reports of sexual assaults across US military branches jolted up a whopping 10 percent in 2017, a year in which the United States Marine Corps was also rocked by the exposure of a massive soldier nude photo sharing ring.

    The military-wide increase in reported sexual assaults was in part fueled by a 15 percent increase in reports from the Marine Corps, officials familiar with the data told Stars and Stripes. In March 2017, a 30,000-person online Facebook group called Marines United was exposed as a secret hub for sharing naked photographs of women in the armed services. Some 131,000 nude photos were circulated through the group.

    NCIS identified 700 active Marines and 150 Marines on reserve who had participated in the group, but just 55 Marines have been disciplined for their involvement, as NCIS determined that most of the photographs were selfies or were posed for and then voluntarily shared even though they were circulated largely without consent. However, NCIS updated its policies for the Navy and the Marines after the scandal to include a ban of nude photo sharing if the offending soldier "reasonably should know that the depicted person did not consent," or lacks a legal justification. 

    Combat medic skills with tactical challenges Saturday at the Wisconsin Military Academy at Fort McCoy
    © Flickr / Wisconsin National Guard
    Reports of Sexual Assault on the Rise at Military Academies in US

    But the nude photo scandal likely doesn't have any bearing on the uptick in reported sexual assaults, as it doesn't fall under the military's definition of sexual assault, but is more consistent with the military's definition of sexual harassment.

    Two Marine commanders were fired in August 2017 after failing to foster respectful and appropriate behavior toward the women in their units. Their sackings were not related to the photograph scandal.

    On March 12, 2018, yet another cache of illicit photographs was discovered. Marine Corps Captain Christopher Harrison announced at a press conference. The 267 photos were contained in a Dropbox link entitled "Hoes Hoin."

    Both the US Navy and the Air Force saw increases greater than 9 percent in reported sexual assaults in 2017, while the Army saw an 8 percent rise. The overall surge of 10 percent is the biggest increase the Department of Defense has recorded since 2015. Overall, 6,769 cases were reported. 

    A ground crew member walks towards the tail of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker protruding from a hanger at Kadena Air Base on Japan's southwestern island of Okinawa (File)
    © AP Photo / Greg Baker
    Think Twice: Why Women Should Be Wary of Military Service

    The data does not paint a complete picture, however. Sexual assaults are an underreported crime, defense officials have argued, and so an uptick in reports could signify a larger degree of faith in the military's justice system. On the other hand, with the viral #MeToo campaign, women in military service may simply feel more empowered to report their abuse.

    At least 32 percent of women in the US military have report having been sexually assaulted, and 80 percent have been sexually harassed.

    Related:

    Child-on-Child Sex Crime Rampant at US Military Bases Around the World - Report
    Congo Withdraws Military Personnel From UN Mission After Sex Abuse Allegations
    US Military Members Reporting Sex Assault Face Retaliation, Not Justice
    US Military Sex Assault Policy Should Protect Whistleblowers - Ash Carter
    Did US Media Ignore Dozens of Child Sex Abuse Cases by Military Personnel?
    Tags:
    military abuse, sexual assault, US Navy, US Army, Marine Corps, US military
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Reid it and Weep
    Reid it and Weep
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse