WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US officials entered the closed residence of the Russian Consul General in Seattle to ensure that it has been cleared, Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement.

"State Dept [Department] officials walked through the property in Seattle to confirm it had been vacated," Nauert wrote in a Twitter message on Wednesday. "We will secure and maintain it in keeping with our responsibilities."

She said that United States' inspection of Consul General residence in Seattle was not an intrusion, but rather a legal action in response to Russia's behavior.

"No 'invasion,' just a firm, lawful response to #Russia’s continuing, outrageous behavior," Nauert wrote in a Twitter post after US authorities walked through the vacated property.