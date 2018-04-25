Register
22:54 GMT +325 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Gina Haspel

    US Senators Blast CIA Blackout of Director Nominee ‘Bloody Gina’ Haspel’s Career

    © Photo: YouTube/The OSS Society
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The CIA will allow the US Senate to review some classified information pertaining to Gina Haspel, the current deputy director of the agency and the Trump administration’s nominee for its next director, following blowback from Democrats over a lack of information about her professional past.

    The CIA informed lawmakers on Tuesday that the agency is "actively working towards sharing additional information with the public to the greatest extent possible."

    On Wednesday, three Democrats on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence — Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) — still weren't satisfied by the CIA's response and issued a scathing joint statement

    Mike Pompeo
    © AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB
    US Senator Asks Pompeo to Declassify Next CIA Chief's Role in 'Torture'

    "We find the CIA's response to requests for information about Gina Haspel to be wholly inadequate. Ms. Haspel is not an undercover operative, she's the deputy CIA director seeking a cabinet-level position," the statement said. "It's unacceptable for the CIA to hide her behind a wall of secrecy, particularly when such secrecy is unnecessary to protect national security."

    "Concealing her background when no sources and methods are at stake shows nothing but contempt for the Senate and the public," the lawmakers said.

    "[The CIA] remains committed to transparency with the full Senate by providing a complete picture of Deputy Director Haspel's 33-year career at CIA, to include her time working in the Counterterrorism Center, to help Senators fulfill their constitutional responsibility of providing advice [sic] and consent on her nomination," the agency said in their letter. "This transparency is especially critical in light of her serving undercover for the bulk of her career." 

    This March 21, 2017, photo provided by the CIA, shows CIA Deputy Director Gina Haspel
    © AP Photo / CIA
    'Acted Appropriately': CIA Memo Says Haspel Was Right to Destroy Torture Tapes

    Haspel's confirmation process is extraordinary for US politics. While former CIA directors have served in clandestine roles, they've also been experienced in public office, while Haspel spent 32 of her 33 years with the agency entirely undercover.

    In late 2002, Haslep took over the operation of Cat's Eye, a CIA extraordinary rendition blacksite in Thailand under the agency's Rendition, Detention and Interrogation (RDI) Program, and it is known that under her watch a suspect was waterboarded three times. Haspel later oversaw the destruction of videotapes documenting torture undertaken there before and after she arrived, including that of Abu Zubaydah, who was waterboarded 83 times and is currently held in Guantanamo Bay.

    According to a 2014 report led by Sen. Feinstein, Zubaydah was left by the torture "completely unresponsive, with bubbles rising through his open, full mouth." It was originally believed Haspel also oversaw the torture of Zubaydah, however that information has been retracted by the newspaper that published it.

    "Although a large amount of information about the former RDI Program has already been publicly acknowledged, CIA still protects information regarding CIA personnel involved in the RDI Program as well as information about the operation and location of any overseas detention facilities," the agency said in its letter to the senators. "This includes the name of any country in which the detention facility was located."

    The CIA's letter came in response to an April 13 joint letter from the same three senators. They reminded the agency that it was the "fifth time" they had asked CIA Director Mike Pompeo to declassify information related to Haspel. "To date, we have received no responses to letters written by one or more of us," the letter said. 

    This photo reviewed by the US military and made during an escorted visit shows a US naval medic explaining the feeding chair procedures at the detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, April 9, 2014.
    © AFP 2018 / Mladen Antonov
    Ex-US Intelligence Officer: Trump Fosters Tortures by Tapping Haspel to Run CIA

    "In the absence of any meaningful declassification of her career, this public campaign on behalf of Ms. Haspel does a great disservice to the American people, who expect and deserve to understand the backgrounds of their government's leaders," the Democrats lamented in the mid-April letter. "Indeed, the more we review the classified facts, the more disturbed we are, both by the actions she has taken during her career and by the CIA's failure to allow the public the opportunity to consider them."

    Related:

    Former CIA, NSA, FBI Chiefs Endorse Haspel as Agency Director
    Opposition Grows to CIA Nominee Haspel Ahead of Confirmation Battle
    'A Moral Stain' - US Intel Vets Urge Trump to Withdraw Haspel CIA Nomination
    US Watchdogs Urge Senate to Screen Gina Haspel's 'Torture' Background
    Haspel's Nomination as Director 'Suggests CIA's Return to Torture'- Analyst
    Tags:
    CIA detention and interrogation program, CIA, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Hide and Seek
    Hide and Seek
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse