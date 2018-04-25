Register
21:11 GMT +325 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, Marcus Ruiz Evans, center, of The Yes California Independence Campaign, talks to passersby about California succeeding from the United States and becoming its own nation in Sacramento, Calif.

    California Independence Advocates Get Green Light to Start Signature Collection

    © AP Photo / Rich Pedroncelli
    US
    Get short URL
    110

    The "Yes California" campaign has seen an incredible rise in the number of its members since Donald Trump became US president. Historically, this is not the first initiative of the kind, but all previous attempts have failed.

    The "Yes California" advocacy group, which promotes the idea of an independent California, has been granted permission by California's secretary of state to start collecting signatures in favor of conducting a plebiscite concerning the future of the state, reports Fox News. If they manage to gather some 365,880 signatures by the middle of October then, in 2020, the state's citizens will be able to vote on whether or not to start the process of seceding from the US the following year.

    READ MORE: Ex-Catalan Police Chief Indicted Over Involvement in Independence Referendum

    Marcus Ruiz Evans and Louis J. Marinelli, co-founders of the group, do not think that the gap before the first vote is too great — they believe that they will need time to explain to Californians the meaning of a Calexit (the other, colloquial, name of the initiative).

    They have said that their initiative is left-wing and progressive in nature and therefore "don't like Trump." According to the co-founders, the number of supporters of "Yes California" has quadrupled since Trump was elected as president of the US.

    READ MORE: Journalist Reveals Prospects of Independence Vote in French Overseas Territory

    The idea of California separating from other US states isn't new, but all previous initiatives have ultimately failed. At the same time, two parallel projects exist that suggest a "mere" reconfiguration of the state's borders, claiming doing so would improve life in the state. One such proposal suggests splitting California into 3 separate states, a notion introduced by billionaire Tim Draper. The other, called "New California," advocates cutting off the state's rural counties as "ungovernable."

    Related:

    Eternal Light: How Israelis Celebrate 70 Years of Independence (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Holiday Glitch: Israeli Army Reservists Get Mistaken Independence Day Call Up
    Ex-Catalan Police Chief Indicted Over Involvement in Independence Referendum
    Puigdemont Pledges to Stick to Ideas of Catalonia's Independence Despite Arrest
    Journalist Reveals Prospects of Independence Vote in French Overseas Territory
    Tags:
    vote, independence referendum, independence, Yes California, California, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Hide and Seek
    Hide and Seek
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse