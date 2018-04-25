Moscow Calls US Actions at Seattle Diplomatic Facilities Violation of Int'l Law

The Russian Embassy in Washington, DC has told Sputnik that Russian diplomats are following developments after the US authorities tried to break the lock of the front door of the closed Russian Consulate General's residence in Seattle.

SEATTLE (Sputnik) – The United States has violated the diplomatic convention as well as international law by breaking into the closed residence of the Russian Consul General in Seattle, the head of the consular section at the Russian Embassy in Washington, Nikolay Pukalov, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We are witnessing a gross violation of the diplomatic convention," Pukalov said.

He added that US authorities violate both international and domestic laws by entering the diplomatic property of the Russian Federation.

“Russia did not agree on lifting diplomatic immunity from its diplomatic property in Seattle… Russia reserves right to adequately respond,” Pukalov said.

This comes as US authorities entered the premises of the closed residence of the Russian consul general in Seattle, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the site.

The American authorities have broken locks of the main gate and are now trying to break the lock of the front door of the closed residence, the correspondent said.

On March 26, US President Donald Trump ordered the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats and closure of the Russian Consulate in Seattle over allegations about Moscow's involvement in the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the United Kingdom. Russia has strongly and repeatedly denied involvement in the case.

When the Russian Consulate General closed before the April 1 midnight deadline set by the US government, all material objects and documents were transferred to the residence of the Consul General.

The US government had demanded that Russian diplomatic staff leave the residence before midnight on April 24.

In early September, Russian diplomats lost access to several diplomatic properties when US authorities ordered the closure of the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco and trade missions in New York City and Washington, D.C. US officials said the move came in response to Moscow's decision in late July to reduce the number of US diplomatic staff in Russia to 455 people, the same number of diplomatic personnel Russia had in the United States.

The US authorities also removed the Russian flags from the seized Russian diplomatic buildings and later returned them to the Russian side.

Moscow said that the actions of the United States constituted a violation of international law, including of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic and Consular Relations.