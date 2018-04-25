Bypassing DC, UK Forms Partnership With Michigan

US states have begun acting increasingly independently since the election of Donald Trump, often pursuing policy objectives at odds with DC.

The British government and the state government of the US state of Michigan have formed a partnership to develop protocols for integrating autonomous vehicles into the economy, according to the industry publication CNET.

The exact depth of the partnership between the two government is yet to be worked out as it will have to ensure that it doesn't infringe on regulations and laws set by the Federal Government in Washington DC.

More unusual than the move itself is the cultivation of ties between a sovereign government and the state government of another country.

Since the election of US president Donald Trump, many American state governments have committed to implementing policies opposed to those of the White House.

Most publicly, numerous states have refused to implement the US government's travel ban which restricts entrance to citizens of Syria, Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Yemen, Libya and Somalia.

The States of New York and California also rejected Trump's withdrawal of the US from the Paris Climate Accords and have announced measures intended to meet the country's carbon reduction targets regardless of the president's policies.