Roger Stone to Use DNC Lawsuit to Examine DNC Servers, Solve ‘Hacking’ Mystery

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) sued the Trump campaign, WikiLeaks and Russia on Monday. Now, Republican political operative Roger Stone is planning to do what he has always done: capitalize on the fallout.

"The DNC lawsuit opens the door of discovery. My lawyers and I want to examine the DNC servers to settle this bogus claim of Russian hacking once and for all," Stone told The Daily Caller Monday.

© Sputnik / Roger Stone Explains Why Congress is Scared to Release His Russiagate Testimony

Stone's lawyers sent a letter to the DNC informing them that they "intend to test the basic underlying claims that ‘Russians' hacked, stole and disseminated DNC data, rather than the various other plausible scenarios, including internal theft," he told the outlet.

More than a year since the breach, the FBI still has not been granted access to the DNC's servers. Instead, the US intelligence community has relied on the word of CrowdStrike, a private contractor with a past of rushed allegations against Russia that were later proven false.

Stone has been accused of conspiring with the hacker Guccifer 2.0 and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, among others, to get the DNC's internal communications to the public. Stone has at times fueled those claims, by saying he contacted Guccifer 2.0 on Twitter, for example, but has a history of telling tall tales that overestimate his involvement in major political showdowns. He told The Daily Caller on Monday that the DNC's allegations against him over the alleged conspiracy are a "fairy tale, a hoax and a canard."