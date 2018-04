US Tries to Cover Up Own Arms Control Violations by Accusing Others - Moscow

Moscow categorically rejects the US accusations of violations of arms control agreements aimed at other countries, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The Russian foreign ministry said Tuesday that Washington attempts to conceal its own violations of arms control agreements by putting the blame on other countries.

Claims by the US that Moscow is revising its posture on the role of nuclear weapons are not true, the ministry noted, saying that Washington is deliberately distorting provisions of Russia's nuclear doctrine.

