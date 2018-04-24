New US Nat’l Security Advisor Bolton Chaired Anti-Muslim Think Tank - Reports

John Bolton is well-known for his harsh stance against Iran and its nuclear deal. He even allegedly helped a group willing to perform an armed coup in Tehran to be removed from terrorist group lists. Now that Trump has announced he will make Bolton his national security adviser, new details of his career continue to emerge.

New appointee to the post of national security adviser John Bolton used to be a chairman at the Gatestone Institute, an advocacy group that published numerous materials warning its readers of the alleged threats of Muslim immigration to Europe and the so-called "Great White Death," which will follow it, reports NBC News. According to it, Bolton held the post from 2013 to March 2018, when his new appointment was revealed.

Ibrahim Hooper, spokesman for the Council on American-Islamic Relations cited by NBC, claims the advocacy group Bolton was associated with, "is a key part of the whole Islamaphobic cottage industry on the Internet." The group indeed published numerous anti-Muslim papers, such as "Belgium: First Islamic State in Europe?" and "Sweden: Rape Capital of the West" demonizing immigrants from the Middle East.

Bolton himself hasn't been spotted being Islamophobic, but rather as politician who dislikes Iran in particular. He is a strong opponent of the Iran nuclear deal and a supporter of an Islamist-Marxist group that wants to topple regime in Teheran.

Trump announced that he will replace his national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton on March 23. It prompted fears on Capitol Hill that Bolton, who is known for his disdain of Iran and North Korea, might ruin the upcoming negotiations with North Korea and push Trump to scrapping the Iran deal without considering all the available options.