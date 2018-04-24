Sessions Says ‘Migrant Caravan’ Reached US Border in Bid to Undermine Law

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A caravan of mostly Honduran nationals has reached the US southern border seeking asylum while trying to undermine the law, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a press release.

"Let today’s message be clear: our nation has the most generous immigration system in the world, but this is a deliberate attempt to undermine our laws and overwhelm our system," Sessions said on Monday. "These individuals — and their smugglers — ignored the willingness of the Mexican government to allow them to stay in Mexico."

Sessions said the migrant caravan which reports indicate are mostly Honduran nationals, "have begun to arrive at our southern border with the intent of claiming asylum."