Former US President George HW Bush Hospitalized - Family

Former US President George HW Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital after contracting an infection, a family spokesperson revealed on Monday.

The statement goes on to add that Bush contracted the infection Sunday morning and that it later "spread to his blood."

"He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering," the statement reads. "We will issue additional updates as events warrant."

Reports are suggesting that the former president is currently in intensive care.

Bush was admitted to the hospital two days after attending the Saturday funeral of his wife, Barbara, who died at the age of 92 on Tuesday, April 17. Bush was the commander-in-chief of the United States from January 1989 to January 1993.