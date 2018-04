SEATTLE (Sputnik) - The diplomatic personnel of the closed Russian consulate in Seattle will leave the city on Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, Senior Consul Halit Aisin told Sputnik.

"We are currently loading, we are all leaving tomorrow at 10 a.m.," Aisin said on Monday.

Aisin noted that everything, including documentation, will be brought to the embassy in Washington, DC.

The Russian flag will continue flying over the consul general’s residence in Seattle after diplomats leave its premises following the ordered closure, Senior Consul Halit Aisin told Sputnik on Monday.

When asked if the Russian flag will remain on the building, Aisin said, "Of course."