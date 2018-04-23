Nashville Mayor Calls for Comprehensive Gun Reform After Waffle House Shooting

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nashville Mayor David Briley has called for tougher gun control following Sunday’s shooting at a cafe in the US southeastern state of Tennessee, which left four people dead.

"Tragedies like today shouldn't happen. It has been only seven months since we had another mass shooting here in Nashville, and that is far too frequent. We need comprehensive gun reform to address mass shootings, domestic shootings, accidental shootings and homicides. If we can all just come together for this and for the greater good, we can take these weapons of war off the streets of our country," Briley said at a press conference on Sunday.

On Sunday, a nude man attacked people at a Waffle House near Nashville. The authorities said they suspected Travis Reinking, 29, of having perpetrated the attack. As the man fled the scene of the shooting, the manhunt has been underway since. According to police, Reinking’s weapons were seized by the law enforcement when he was arrested near the White House in 2017.

The recent shooting in Tennessee occurred amid a wave of demonstrations calling for stricter gun control in the United States. The protests followed February’s mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, in which a former student killed 17 people with an assault rifle.

In late September, an armed man opened fire at the Burnett Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, located in Nashville's suburbs, killing a woman and injuring eight other people. Police identified the attacker as Emanuel Kidega Samson, a 25-year old legal US resident of Sudanese origin. The perpetrator has been charged with murder and attempted murder.