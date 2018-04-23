Nashville Mayor Calls for Comprehensive Gun Reform After Waffle House Shooting

"Tragedies like today shouldn't happen. It has been only seven months since we had another mass shooting here in Nashville, and that is far too frequent. We need comprehensive gun reform to address mass shootings, domestic shootings, accidental shootings and homicides. If we can all just come together for this and for the greater good, we can take these weapons of war off the streets of our country," Briley said at a press conference on Sunday.
On Sunday, a nude man attacked people at a Waffle House near Nashville. The authorities said they suspected Travis Reinking, 29, of having perpetrated the attack. As the man fled the scene of the shooting, the manhunt has been underway since. According to police, Reinking’s weapons were seized by the law enforcement when he was arrested near the White House in 2017.
In late September, an armed man opened fire at the Burnett Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, located in Nashville's suburbs, killing a woman and injuring eight other people. Police identified the attacker as Emanuel Kidega Samson, a 25-year old legal US resident of Sudanese origin. The perpetrator has been charged with murder and attempted murder.
