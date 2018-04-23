'Squeeze China': Trump's Economic Crackdown Against China Endorsed by Democrats

US President Donald trump should continue putting economical pressure on China, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer said.
During his interview on New York AM 970 radio, senior Democratic Senator Charles Schumer claimed that Donald Trump was currently "on the right path, particularly with the intellectual property," in his relations with China.
Schumer praised the US President’s policy towards Beijing: "I’m close to his view on trade, even though I don’t agree on how he did certain things…I’m closer to him on trade than I was to either Obama democrat or Bush republican, because we’ve got to get tougher with China," the senator said. "I’m hoping that that direction is the direction we move," Schumer concluded.
Trade relations between China and the United States have deteriorated recently, after Donald Trump signed an order to impose a 25-percent tariff on imported steel and a 10-percent tariff on imported aluminium in March. Later, the US President issued a memorandum introducing $60 billion in extra tariffs on China over intellectual property theft allegations.considering opening an investigation which could lead to new trade restrictions against Chinese goods.
