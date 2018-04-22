Register
11:42 GMT +322 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Cast member Verne Troyer poses for photographs as he arrives at the gala premiere of the film The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus at a cinema in London, Tuesday Oct. 6, 2009

    Mini-Me of Dr. Evil, Actor Verne Troyer, Dies at 49

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11

    The actor, remembered as the mini-doppelganger of the main villain from Austin Powers’ franchise passed away on April 21. His representative didn’t give the cause of his death, but the family’s statement calls for being kind to each other, adding that “depression and suicide are very serious issues.”

    Verne Troyer’s representative posted the sad news on social media, informing that the actor passed away on April 21.

    “Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible,” the statement reads.

    The actor, who was 81 cm tall, became a pop-culture phenomenon after he played Mini-Me, a character from the Austin Powers films who was the diminutive cloned copy of the villain Dr. Evil. He also scored numerous and memorable appearances in TV series, reality shows, commercials and other movies, including the goblin Griphook from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”, Percy in “The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus” and others.

    Mike Myers, who partnered with Troyer not only in Austin Powers movies, but also in “The Love Guru”, was cited by The Guardian as saying “Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him. It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed.”

    The cause of his death was not expressly given; however the family statement concludes with a call to donate to charity and a message for fans, “Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”

    Troyer fought an addiction to alcohol in the past; he was admitted to a treatment center in 2017.

    According to the BBC reports, the actor was checked into a hospital in Los Angeles earlier this month, although the reason remained unclear.
    According to the statement of his bereaved family, “Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much. During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family.”

    READ MORE: Dangerous Blues: WHO Warns That the World Slipping Into Depression

    The social media networks, including Twitter, are awash with posts honoring the late actor, as users, including Verne’s fellow actors and actress, grieve over his death and thank the man “in small stature with big heart.”

    “West Wing” Actress Marlee Matlin, who raised money with him for free aids for people with hearing problems, was among them.

    ​Others praised his kind heart and grieved that he had passed away too soon.

    Related:

    ‘Most Important Discovery in Half a Century’ Ketamine Used to Treat Depression
    Magic Mushrooms Treat Depression But 'There Could Be Side Effects to This'
    New Study Stirs Controversy Over Social Media Use and Depression Link in Teens
    'A Piece in the Jigsaw': New Theory Links Depression to Immune Disorders
    Why Rich And Famous Stars Like Linkin Park Singer Are Not Immune to Depression
    Tags:
    twitter reactions, depression, mourning, death, actor, Verne Troyer, Los Angeles, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Elizabeth II, Queen of The Streets
    Elizabeth II, Queen of The Streets
    Costly Chris Christie
    Costly Chris Christie
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse