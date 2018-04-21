Trump Says DNC Lawsuit Will Expose Information Related to Clinton Email Scandal

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump in a statement hailed the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) lawsuit filed against his campaign and Russia because it will expose information related to Hillary Clinton’s email scandal that was previously denied the FBI.

"Just heard the Campaign was sued by the Obstructionist Democrats," Trump said in a Twitter post on Friday. "This can be good news in that we will now counter for the DNC Server that they refused to give to the FBI, the Wendy Wasserman Schultz Servers and Documents held by the Pakistani mystery man and Clinton Emails."

READ MORE: Trump Campaign: DNC Lawsuit A 'Sham' About 'Bogus' Collusion

On Friday, the DNC filed a lawsuit against Russia, WikiLeaks and the Trump campaign in connection with interference in the 2016 election.

The lawsuit also targets WikiLeaks and its founder Julian Assange. Attorneys from Cohen Milstein filed the complaint in New York's Southern District Court in Manhattan on behalf of the DNC.

Several US intelligence agencies said last year they suspected Russia to be behind the leaks. Russia has denied the allegations it interfered in the US election, calling them absurd and a distraction from actual election fraud.