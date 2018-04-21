Register
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about his role in the firing of James Comey, his Russian contacts during the campaign and his decision to recuse from an investigation into possible ties between Moscow and associates of President Donald Trump.

    US Attorney General Sessions Reportedly Ready to Resign If His Deputy Gets Fired

    The head of the US Department of Justice warned that if his deputy gets fired by the White House administration, he might have no choice but to leave office as well.

    Jeff Sessions has recently declared that he may leave his role as Attorney General if US President Donald Trump fires his colleague, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, according to the Washington Post.

    The attorney general apparently made this statement during a phone call to the White House, when he sought to learn the details of a meeting between Trump and Rosenstein which took place on April 12.

    According to the newspaper’s sources, Sessions did not intend to threaten the administration but merely sought to explain that if Rosenstein gets fired,  he would be put in an "untenable position" which would leave him little choice but to leave office.

    President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington
    Trump Doubts Legality of Mueller Probe into Russia Collusion
    Sessions’ concerns were reportedly fueled by Trump taking a dim view of Rosenstein approving a recent FBI raid on the president’s personal attorney Michael Cohen.
    Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is also the man who last year had appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel to lead the probe, striving to prove the alleged Trump campaign's collusion with Russia.

    READ MORE: Democrats’ Russiagate Lawsuit a ‘Desperate Move’ to Earn Votes in 2018 Elections

    Russia has repeatedly denied any collusion, and Trump has been especially outspoken, often using the term "witch hunt" to describe the Mueller probe as politically motivated. Trump’s disdain for the excesses of the investigation has prompted speculation that the US president wants to fire Mueller and there are calls by Democrats in Congress for a law that would prevent Trump from doing so.

