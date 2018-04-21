‘Mind Control’ Leak? US FOIA Request Reveals Docs on ‘Psycho-Electronic’ Weapons

A journalist doing routine Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, a way for US citizens to petition the government for information, was sent something he didn’t exactly ask for and probably could not have dreamed of - documents on mind control - and a few other gems.

Journalist Curtis Waltman was researching Washington State's documents on antifa and white supremacist organizations and decided the best place to inquire would be the Washington State Fusion Center, a state-run hub for counter-terror and cyber security work and other matters ostensibly related to national security.

© AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB A Legacy of Drugs, Torture and Mind Control: Project MKULTRA's 65th Anniversary

The government responds electronically to FOIA requests, attaching the requested documents. One can only assume a mistake was made when they sent Waltman a batch of documents entitled "EM effects on human body.zip."

"EM," in this case, refers to electromagnetic. More specifically, the documents detail "psycho-electronic" weapons.

The documents show a human diagram with descriptors of the weapon capabilities that correspond to each part of our anatomy.

The psycho-electronic weapon supposedly can effectuate "forced memory blanking and induced erroneous actions," the reading and broadcasting of thoughts, "forced manipulation of airways, including externally controlled forced speech," itching in "hard-to-reach areas" and dream control.

The document also claims the weapon can induce a "forced orgasm." But with great power comes great responsibility, as it can apparently also be used to cause itching and "intense pain" in the genital area.

Other pages in the document depict supposed forms of the technology, including "mass and individual remote mind control via the mobile phone network and mobile phones," as well as "individual and group remote mind control via ‘black' helicopter carrying psychotronic weapons."

The documents show no indication of having originated within the US government. It's "obviously not government material," Waltman wrote, adding that it's "entirely unclear how this ended up in the release."