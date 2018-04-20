State Dept Reveals Content of US Under Secretary Meeting With Russian Ambassador

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon told Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov that Washington seeks to maintain open dialogue with Moscow, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday.

"Under Secretary Shannon reiterated the United States’ desire to maintain an open dialogue with Russia, and the two agreed on the importance of maintaining strategic stability," the spokesperson said of a Friday meeting between the two diplomats.

Shannon and Antonov discussed issues "of mutual concern," the spokesperson added.

Earlier, the US State Department reported in a public schedule that Anatoly Antonov would meet with Thomas Shannon at the State Department behind closed doors.

The White House announced recently that US National Security Adviser John Bolton and Anatoly Antonov met to discuss a range of issues including the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria.