State Dept Reveals Content of US Under Secretary Meeting With Russian Ambassador

"Under Secretary Shannon reiterated the United States’ desire to maintain an open dialogue with Russia, and the two agreed on the importance of maintaining strategic stability," the spokesperson said of a Friday meeting between the two diplomats.
Shannon and Antonov discussed issues "of mutual concern," the spokesperson added.
The White House announced recently that US National Security Adviser John Bolton and Anatoly Antonov met to discuss a range of issues including the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria.
