Register
22:10 GMT +320 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US police officers

    US City Historically Severs Ties Between Local Police and Israeli Military

    © REUTERS / Cary Edmondson
    US
    Get short URL
    150

    The decision made by the local authorities makes Durham the first US city to halt military exchanges with Israel.

    The joint effort of a number of community organizations in Durham, a city in the US state of North Carolina, has led the local council to ultimately ditch training and exchanges between the city’s police department and the Israeli military, Israel’s Haaretz reported.

    The move, which the city council unanimously voted for on April 16, is so far unprecedented in US history.

    The resolution stated that the local legislature opposes international exchanges with any country in which Durham officers receive military-related training that contradicts the line of policing deemed as appropriate in Durham.

    "We know that racial profiling and its subsequent harms to communities of color have plagued policing in our nation and in our own community," the statement said.

    People dance during Independence Day celebrations marking 70 years since the founding of the state in 1948, in Tel Aviv, Israel
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Seventy Years on, Israel Should Feel Mostly Optimistic About Its Future - Expert

    "Demilitarize from Durham2Palestine," which is essentially behind the campaign is a broad multi-religious and multi-racial coalition of groups from Jewish, Christian, Muslim, Arab and African-American communities. Activists from "BYP100," which stands for Black Youth Project, likened the treatment of Palestinians by Israelis to the Durham police's attitude to African-Americans and other vulnerable groups of people.

    READ MORE: Netanyahu Covertly Threatens Iran as Israel Celebrates Independence Day

    To top it all off, the program of a similar military exchange is increasingly referred to as a “political project” launched by the Anti-Defamation League, or ADL, a pro-Israeli American Jewish civil rights advocacy group. The latter has reportedly sponsored a raft of US law-enforcement agency visits to Israel to gain relevant expertise from the Israeli military and intelligence teams.

    Fireworks are set off during celebrations for Israel's 70th Independence Day, at Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel
    © AP Photo / Oded Balilty
    History Checkered: Israel Celebrates Its 70th Birthday

    According to its website, the group has provided training to around 15,000 law enforcement professionals on terrorism and extremism in hordes of American cities like New York City, Washington DC, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle and many more.

    Meanwhile, the key demand of the pro-Palestinian community coalition, which successfully lobbied the aforementioned initiative, is to stop US cities from adopting Israeli military operations and tactics designed to enforce its occupation of severely embattled Palestinian territories and control the country’s population.

     

    Related:

    Natalie Portman Sets Twitter Ablaze With Stand Against “Recent Events” in Israel
    Seventy Years on, Israel Should Feel Mostly Optimistic About Its Future - Expert
    'Israel is Trying to Avoid an Escalation in the North'– Ex Deputy Nat. Adviser
    History Checkered: Israel Celebrates Its 70th Birthday
    'Light is Stronger Than Ever': 70 Years of Israel's Statehood in Pictures
    Tags:
    police brutality, policy, activists, police, military, Palestine, Durham, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chemical Laboratory Warehouse of Militants Discovered in Douma
    From President to Penthouse
    From President to Penthouse
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse