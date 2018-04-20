Students Rally in Front of White House to Protest Gun Violence in US Schools

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Some 300 high school students gathered in front of the White House in Washington, DC to protest gun violence in US schools, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The event, dubbed National Day of Action Against Gun Violence in Schools, was organized by a group of activists who said they are calling for higher quality of education in public schools.

The demonstration marks the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre in the US state of Colorado, where two high school students shot and killed 13 people and injured 36 more.

Young people have gathered in front of the White House. Not a sound, as names of gun violence victims are read aloud… #ENOUGH #NationalSchoolWalkout pic.twitter.com/z7u8hI9U6s — Generation Progress (@genprogress) April 20, 2018

Many of the participants in Friday’s protest are wearing orange shirts, hats and bandages, and hold placards that read "Enough"; "Arm teachers with pencils, not guns"; "No more silence, no more gun violence"; "Prayers can't stop bullets" and others.

Students in other cities across the United States have joined the protest, according to reports.

Stony Point High School students chant “no more silence, end gun violence” as they march #NationalSchoolWalkout pic.twitter.com/gFiJQx1SKc — Ariana Garcia 🇵🇷 (@Ariana_noGrande) April 20, 2018

#HappeningNow: Hundreds of Chicago students pour into Grant Park for today’s #NationalSchoolWalkout against gun violence marking 19 years since the Columbine High School massacre, with many chanting, “This is what democracy looks like!” pic.twitter.com/35QgqRrRza — The Chicago Reporter (@ChicagoReporter) April 20, 2018

Earlier in the day, one person was injured in a shooting at a high school in Ocala, Florida, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. A suspect has been arrested.

On the day of the #NationalSchoolWalkout to protest gun violence, there was a shooting at Forest High School in Ocala, not too far from us.



This is why we walked out. It keeps happening. — Sofie Whitney (@sofiewhitney) April 20, 2018

In February, students participated in a national walkout after the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, when a former student opened fire in a high school and killed 17 people. The gunman legally purchased the semi-automatic rifle he used in the assault on the high school.

The Second Amendment of the US Constitution guarantees the right of Americans to keep and bear arms.