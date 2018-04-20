One Injured in School Shooting in US State of Florida, Suspect Arrested

"Suspect is in custody, at this time we have one person injured and they are being treated by medics," the Sheriff's office said in a statement on its Facebook page.
The local newspaper Ocala Star Banner reported that the incident saw a male student shoot another male student in the ankle at the Forest High School.
READ MORE: US Footballer May Have Foiled School Shooting Spree
Students at the Forest High School in Ocala were planning to participate before Friday's school shoot.
The nationwide student protests were planned to coincide with the 19th anniversary of the 1999 massacre at a high school in Columbine, Colorado that left 15 people dead.
