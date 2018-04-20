One Injured in School Shooting in US State of Florida, Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - One person was injured and a suspect has been arrested in a shooting at a high school in Ocala, Florida, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Friday.

"Suspect is in custody, at this time we have one person injured and they are being treated by medics," the Sheriff's office said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The local newspaper Ocala Star Banner reported that the incident saw a male student shoot another male student in the ankle at the Forest High School.

The latest US school shooting comes as students across the country prepare to walk out of their classrooms at 10 a.m. in protest against gun violence. Students at more than 2,600 schools are expected to participate in the protest, organizers said on their Facebook page.

Students at the Forest High School in Ocala were planning to participate before Friday's school shoot.

The nationwide student protests were planned to coincide with the 19th anniversary of the 1999 massacre at a high school in Columbine, Colorado that left 15 people dead.