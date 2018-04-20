Comey-Trump Memos Submitted to Congress by Justice Department

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Justice Department handed over to lawmakers notes related to conversations between former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald Trump, Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd said in a letter to the chairmen of three House panels.

"This supplements our earlier response to your letter of April 13, 2018, requesting access to memoranda prepared by former FBI Director James B. Comey concerning conversations with President Trump," the letter said on Thursday.

Boyd said enclosed would be unclassified redacted versions of the documents and classified un-redacted versions would be provided on Friday in a separate secure transmittal to the House Security office.

The Justice Department , Boyd added, concluded that handing over this information would not adversely impact any ongoing investigation or other confidentiality interests of the US executive branch.

Last week, US House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, Oversight chair Trey Gowdy, and intelligence chair Devin Nunes, in a letter demanded that the Justice Department hand over the Trump-Comey memos to Congress. Trump said in a tweet last week that the former FBI Director should be prosecuted for leaking classified information and lying to Congress in light of Comey’s new book that is highly critical of the president.