Russian Ambassador, US Under Secretary of State to Meet Behind Closed Doors

"Under Secretary Shannon meets with Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov at the Department of State," the schedule said, noting that they plan to meet at 11:00 a.m. EST (3:00 p.m. GMT).

Earlier, the White House announced that US National Security Adviser John Bolton and Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov met to discuss a range of issues including the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria.