Register
01:06 GMT +320 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A San Antonio police officer pins 16-year-old Tiffany Rodriguez against a counter at her school.

    WATCH: Female Teen Student Pinned by Texas Police Officer to Counter, Arrested

    © Screenshot/Facebook/Princess Merks
    US
    Get short URL
    102

    A police officer in San Antonio, Texas, was caught on camera harshly arresting a 16-year-old girl, who he can be seen pinning in suspension to a counter. The viral video has incited cries over perceptions of excessive force and anti-Latino racism.


    An officer was called to Por Vida Charter High School Wednesday in a request to remove a woman who was refusing to leave the school's office. A girl, 16-year-old Tiffany Rodriguez, believed the officer was treating the woman he was called to remove unfairly. Rodriguez says that the woman could not speak English and was attempting to assist her.

    "Yeah, I was mouthing off, but I was mouthing off to help the lady out, like, translating Spanish, because he [the officer] didn't know Spanish," the girl said, according to Fox 29 San Antonio. She says that the officer grabbed her after that.

    Accounts from both the San Antonio Police Department and Rodriguez paint the same picture: the situation became confrontational when the girl used expletives.

    Rodriguez's best friend, Casandra Ortiz, was in the office with her. Police told Fox 29 San Antonio that the teenagers had gotten in trouble for being out of uniform, tardiness and swearing, and were in the office for that reason. Ortiz's mother, Jessica Villarreal, rushed in to record the unfolding events when she heard Rodriguez screaming.

    Rodriguez was booked in juvenile detention on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. She said her arm and shoulder had to be examined for injuries after the arrest.

    Police say the officer was wearing a body camera at the time and claim Internal Affairs will review the footage, which police say they have not yet done, as part of an investigation.

    Related:

    Activists: US Still Faces Police Brutality Epidemic Years After Ferguson Riots
    Police Brutality Protesters Target Black Friday Shopping in Chicago
    #ByeAnita: US Police Brutality Activists Claim Major Wins
    Protests Against Police Brutality Flare Up Across the US
    New York Man Seeks Asylum in Canada Over Police Brutality
    Tags:
    excessive force, police brutality, San Antonio Police Department, San Antonio
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chemical Laboratory Warehouse of Militants Discovered in Douma
    From President to Penthouse
    From President to Penthouse
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse