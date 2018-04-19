No One From State Dept Accompanied CIA Director Pompeo on Visit to North Korea

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Not one single State Department diplomat or representative accompanied CIA Director Mike Pompeo on his visit to North Korea to meet with Kim Jong Un earlier this month, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"No," Nauert responded when asked if anyone from the State Department accompanied Pompeo on his visit to North Korea.

Pompeo, who is a nominee for Secretary of State, visited North Korea early this month in order to lay the groundwork for the upcoming summit between President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader.

Trump and Kim are expected to meet in later May or early June, but there is still no word on where the meeting will take place. Five locations are being considered, none of which is in the United States.

On Wednesday, Trump said he hopes his upcoming meeting with Kim will be a success for the entire world, but if the meeting is not fruitful, he will respectfully leave and maintain the current measures against Pyongyang.