No One From State Dept Accompanied CIA Director Pompeo on Visit to North Korea

"No," Nauert responded when asked if anyone from the State Department accompanied Pompeo on his visit to North Korea.
Pompeo, who is a nominee for Secretary of State, visited North Korea early this month in order to lay the groundwork for the upcoming summit between President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader.
On Wednesday, Trump said he hopes his upcoming meeting with Kim will be a success for the entire world, but if the meeting is not fruitful, he will respectfully leave and maintain the current measures against Pyongyang.
All comments
Show new comments (0)