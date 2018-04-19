Register
23:39 GMT +319 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. (File)

    US Justice Department Sends Criminal Referral for Fired FBI Deputy McCabe

    © REUTERS / James Lawler Duggan
    US
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Michael Horowitz, the US Justice Department's inspector general, issued a criminal referral regarding former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on Thursday to the US Attorney's Office in Washington, DC.

    The criminal referral suggests the US Attorney's Office charge McCabe with lying to federal investigators.

    News of the referral, which was reportedly filed some time ago, comes after the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) released its report last week noting that McCabe "lacked candor" when discussing his decision to authorize disclosures to the media regarding the FBI's investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation.

    The OIG's report stated: "We therefore concluded that McCabe's disclosure of the existence of an ongoing investigation in this manner violated the FBI's and the department's media policy and constituted misconduct."

    Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe
    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin
    GoFundMe Campaign Raises Nearly $500,000 to Cover Ex-FBI Deputy Chief Andrew McCabe's Legal Defense

    Referrals are non-binding, and it's unclear if the US Attorney's office has proceeded any further, The Hill reported.

    Once Horowitz concluded that McCabe had not been truthful with internal investigators on the matter, the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility recommended to US Attorney General Jeff Sessions that McCabe be fired. The 50-year-old Connecticut native was then fired by Sessions two days before he was set to retire from the agency.

    Following his dismissal, McCabe stressed that he was "being singled out and treated this way because of the role I played, the actions I took and the events I witnessed in the aftermath of the firing of [former FBI Director] James Comey," referring to US President Donald Trump's controversial decision to sack the FBI chief not long into his tenure in the Oval Office.

    "This attack on my credibility is one part of a larger effort… to taint the FBI, law enforcement and intelligence professionals more generally," McCabe said in a statement obtained by Reuters. "It is part of this administration's ongoing war on the FBI and the efforts of the Special Counsel investigation, which continue to this day."

    Prior to the Thursday revelation, a group of 11 Republicans from the US House of Representatives issued a letter to the Justice Department and the FBI that called for a criminal investigation into McCabe on Wednesday.

    Related:

    Report on Probe Into Alleged ex-FBI Deputy Director McCabe Misconduct Unveiled
    'Fake Memos, Lying Comey': Trump Doesn't Believe McCabe's Revelations
    McCabe Kept Notes of His, Comey's Interactions With Trump - Reports
    US Attorney General: McCabe Firing From FBI Is 'Effective Immediately'
    FBI Recommends to Fire Andrew McCabe – Reports
    Tags:
    US Department of Justice, Andrew McCabe, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chemical Laboratory Warehouse of Militants Discovered in Douma
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse