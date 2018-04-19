Trump: US ‘Taking Care’ of Cuba Following Election of New President

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said his administration is taking care of Cuba after Miguel Diaz-Canel was formally elected as the country’s next president, the White House press pool said on Thursday.

"We love Cuba. We’re taking care of Cuba," Trump said as quoted by the press pool.

Earlier in the day, Miguel Diaz-Canel replaced Raul Castro as the new leader of Cuba after the National Assembly of People's Power approved his candidacy for the post of the president of the Cuban Council of State.

Diaz-Canel, who has served as the first deputy president of the Council of State, was officially nominated for the position of the head of the governmental body at the parliamentary session on Wednesday. During the same session, the lawmakers held a vote on Diaz-Canel's candidacy.

The US and Cuba restored their diplomatic ties in 2015 under the administration of then-US President Barack Obama. But the new government announced in June changes to the US policy toward Cuba, limiting business cooperation and putting their efforts to curb cross-border human and drug trafficking at risk.

