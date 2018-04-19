Trump: US ‘Taking Care’ of Cuba Following Election of New President

"We love Cuba. We’re taking care of Cuba," Trump said as quoted by the press pool.
Earlier in the day, Miguel Diaz-Canel replaced Raul Castro as the new leader of Cuba after the National Assembly of People's Power approved his candidacy for the post of the president of the Cuban Council of State.
Diaz-Canel, who has served as the first deputy president of the Council of State, was officially nominated for the position of the head of the governmental body at the parliamentary session on Wednesday. During the same session, the lawmakers held a vote on Diaz-Canel's candidacy.
