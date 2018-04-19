New US Arms Exports Policy to Reduce Reliance on Russia, Uphold Sanctions

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Trump administration's new US arms exports policy will give allied countries better access to US weapons and reduce their reliance on Russian systems, thereby upholding new sanctions on Russia's defense sector, White House Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy David Navarro said on Thursday.

"Providing our allies and partners with greater access to American arms will also reduce their reliance not just on Chinese knockoffs but also on Russian systems, consistent with Countering American Adversaries Through Sanctions Act [CAATSA]," Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy David Navarro told reporters.

He also added that the decision is aimed at reverting "myopic" Obama's limitations, imposed on the US allies willing to buy drones. Navarrosaid that allowing drones to be marketed more freely, not forcing buyers to apply for the government, will allow US military companies better compete with China and Russia.

"The administration's UAS[Unmanned Aerial Systems] export policy will level the playing field by enabling US firms to increase their direct sales to authorized allies and partners," Navarro said.

READ MORE: US State Department: CAATSA Working, No Need for New Sanctions Against Russia

Earlier the US officials shared their plans to implement new export rules for the US weaponry, prompting to lower the time required to approve the deals and to lower the bar for big sales of powerful weapons.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW