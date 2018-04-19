WATCH: USS Hartford Breaks Through Ice in the Arctic Circle

The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Hartford (SSN 768) surfaced in the Beaufort Sea, north of the Canadian mainland, as part of the US Military's ICEX 2018 exercise.
The USS Connecticut, a Seawolf-class attack submarine, also participated in ICEX 2018.
ICEX is a biennial five-week exercise designed for the US Navy to assess its capabilities in the Arctic, maintain navigation in the region and survival skills among US forces.
