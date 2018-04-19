WATCH: USS Hartford Breaks Through Ice in the Arctic Circle

A video released on YouTube shows the crew of the USS Hartford in the control room as the seven thousand ton nuclear-powered attack submarine pushes through polar ice.

The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Hartford (SSN 768) surfaced in the Beaufort Sea, north of the Canadian mainland, as part of the US Military's ICEX 2018 exercise.

The video shows what it is like in the control room as the crew performs the hazardous mission. The team makes it look effortless, as though the submarine isn't breaking through thick ice.

The USS Connecticut, a Seawolf-class attack submarine, also participated in ICEX 2018.

ICEX is a biennial five-week exercise designed for the US Navy to assess its capabilities in the Arctic, maintain navigation in the region and survival skills among US forces.